Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Tata Motors, Voltas earnings in focus

US equities end higher Asian markets open mixed

US stocks rose on Monday as President Donald Trump continued his first trip abroad since taking office.

Asian markets traded sideways on Tuesday, after major indices on the Wall Street closed in the green and on headlines out of the UK of a deadly explosion at a concert venue in Manchester.

RBI to expand oversight committee for bad loan resolution

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed expanding the scope of oversight committees and a larger role for credit rating agencies as it draws up an action plan to deal with the Indian banking system’s Rs7.7 trillion bad loan problem.

Uday Kotak sells $261 million stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold less than 1% stake in the lender in stock market transactions, complying with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to cut his holding.

Tata Sons appoints Birla’s Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO

Saurabh Agrawal, head of corporate strategy at the Aditya Birla group, has been appointed the group chief financial officer (CFO) of Tata Sons, the company said on Monday.

Gail Q4 profit dips 69% at Rs260 crore, declares dividend of Rs2.7 per share

State-run Gail (India) Ltd said its net profit fell 69% in the fiscal fourth quarter on account of an impairment charge on an investment.

Bank of India shares tumble over 11% on Q4 loss

Shares of Bank of India tumbled over 11% on Monday after the company reported net loss of Rs 1,045.54 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

GoAir looks to grow fleet, market share ahead of IPO

The Wadia Group-owned Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which operates low-fare airline GoAir, plans to increase its fleet size and market presence before hitting the market with an initial public offering (IPO), reports Mint.

Shalby hospital chain files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Shalby Ltd, which runs a multi-specialty hospital chain, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator for its proposed IPO. Read more.

Earnings corner

Central Bank of India, ENIL, Jindal Steel, NCC, Tata Motors and Voltas are among the companies that will announce March quarter earnings on Tuesday.