Rupee trades marginally lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in the Asian currencies market.

The home currency opened at 64.93 a dollar. At 9.15am, the local currency was trading at 64.92 a dollar, down 0.10% from its previous close of 64.84.

Yields on 10-year government bonds was at 7.667% compared to Wednesday’s close of 7.685%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are awaiting trade deficit data for February due later in the day. According to a Bloomberg survey, for February, deficit will be at $14.20 billion from January’s $16.30 billion shortfall.

Year to date, the rupee has weakened 1.6%, while foreign investors have bought $1.39 million in equity and sold $137.80 million in debt markets.

India’s benchmark Sensex index rose 0.16%, or 54 points, to 33,889.74. So far this year, Sensex has fallen 0.65%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.27%, South Korean won 0.23% and Indonesian rupiah 0.15%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.34%, China renminbi 0.11% and Philippines peso rose 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.678, down 0.03% from its previous close of 89.704.