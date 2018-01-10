Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty close little changed, IT stocks rally, PSU bank shares fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 10.12 points at 34,433.07, while the Nifty 50 fell 4.80 points to close at 10,632.20. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 03 43 PM IST
Highlights
- 3.36 pm ISTClosing bell
- 2.55 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.53 pm ISTTCS shares rise ahead of earnings
- 2.50 pm ISTLupin gets USFDA approval
- 2.45 pm ISTEuropean shares trade lower
- 1.52 pm ISTCabinet approves amendments in FDI policy
- 1.50 pm ISTVenus Remedies approves QIP issue price
- 1.47 pm ISTFitch says India bank recap to prioritise large state banks
- 1.45 pm ISTBank of India signs MoU with Receivables Exchange
- 12.52 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.50 pm ISTRupee, bond prices fall as crude oil hits 3-year high
- 12.45 pm ISTPSU Banks stocks fall
- 12.43 pm ISTOil equipment companies shares trade higher
- 11.27 am ISTMarket update
- 11.25 am ISTSteel Strips Wheels gets new order from US
- 11.23 am ISTTata group global wholesales rise 23%
- 11.20 am ISTIDBI Bank considers preferential issue to government
- 10.23 am ISTMarket update
- 10.20 am ISTPhilips Carbon Black shares fall on share sale
- 10.17 am ISTKSK Energy shares rise on share purchase by Societe Generale
- 9.40 am ISTInfosys up nearly 1% after pact with US IRS
- 9.37 am ISTElectrosteel Steels shares rise 5%
- 9.35 am ISTONGC shares gain on rising oil prices
- 9.30 am ISTRupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of key corporate earnings later this week and the federal budget next month. Sentiment was subdued as broader Asian shares stepped back from their 2007 high. The rupee and 10-year bond prices fell for the third session on worries of fiscal slippage and higher inflation pressure after international crude oil prices hit a three-year high. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 3.36 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 10.12 points, or 0.03%, to 34,433.07, while the Nifty 50 fell 4.80 points, or 0.05%, to close at 10,632.20.
- 1.52 pm IST Cabinet approves amendments in FDI policy■ 100% FDI under automatic route for Single Brand Retail Trading■ 100% FDI under automatic route in Construction Development■ Foreign airlines allowed to invest up to 49% under approval route in Air India■ FIIs/FPIs allowed to invest in Power Exchanges through primary market■ Definition of ‘medical devices’ amended in the FDI Policy
#Cabinet approves amendments in #FDI policy: https://t.co/KJRGsc33PW— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 10, 2018
- 1.47 pm IST Fitch says India bank recap to prioritise large state banksFitch Ratings said that India’s recapitalisation will prioritise large state banks which have scope to grow. The rating agency said the government’s bank recapitalisation programme will increase average core capital ratio of state banks. (Reuters)
- 12.50 pm IST Rupee, bond prices fall as crude oil hits 3-year highThe Indian rupee and 10-year bond prices fell for the third session on worries of fiscal slippage and higher inflation pressure after international crude oil prices hit a three-year high. At 12.30pm, the home currency was trading at 63.83 against the dollar, down 0.18% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.72. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.431%, a level last seen on 30 June 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.367%.
- 11.23 am IST Tata group global wholesales rise 23%Tata Motors Ltd said Tata group global wholesales rose 23% to 116,677 units in December 2017 from a year ago. Sales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range rose 53% to 47,182 units in December 2017. Global wholesales of passenger vehicles rose 8% to 69,495 units. Global wholesales of Jaguar Land Rover were 55,066 units.
- 9.30 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in opening trade. The rupee opened at 63.66 a dollar, and was trading at 63.67 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.72. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.419% compared to its previous close of 7.344%.
First Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 09 31 AM IST
