RIL shares erase morning gains, fall 1.7%

RIL reported a profit of Rs8,109 crore in the September quarter, which lagged analyst estimates due to higher tax. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday erased all the morning gains and fell as much as 1.7% after the company reported lower-than-estimated net profit and gross refining margins (GRM).

The stock touched a low of Rs861.75 a share and declined as much as 1.72% in intraday trade. At 11.13am, the stock was trading at Rs866 on the BSE, down 1.2% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained nearly 60%.

The company reported a profit of Rs8,109 crore in the September quarter, which lagged analyst estimates due to higher tax. According to four Bloomberg analysts’ estimates, it was expected to report a net profit of Rs8,263.30 crore.

Tax expenses jumped 29.32% from a year ago to Rs3,193 crore. Depreciation rose 11% to Rs2,268, while interest cost doubled to Rs1,314 crore.

“Tax rate was significantly higher than estimates. Resultantly, overall net profit for the standalone entity came in moderately below estimates,” IIFL Research wrote in its latest report. Analysts estimated tax rate at 23%, while the company reported at 28%.

GRM, or what the company earns from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel, came in at a nine-year high of $12 per barrel. Analysts had expected RIL’s GRM at between $12.3 and $12.8 per barrel.

According to broking firm IDFC Securities Research, weaker-than-expected GRMs came due to negative impact of lower Brent-Dubai/ Arab Heavy-light spreads.

Domestic E&P and US shale operations’ poor performance kept profitability muted. KG D6 volumes continue to remain muted, with a 29% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in gas output and 32% decline in oil output over the quarter. Panna Mukta fields have seen a decline of 18% y-o-y in oil, while gas output rose 12% y-o-y for the quarter, the IDFC Securities report said.

Gas sales from the shale gas business (net to RIL) declined 5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) , with 6% q-o-q decline in HH (Henry Hub) gas prices and the flat global crude oil prices impacting earnings as well. This has driven a q-o-q decline of 15/46% in revenue/Ebitda for this segment in the quarter, IDFC Securities report added. Ebitda stands for earnigs before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The brokerage firm has reiterated the stock to “neutral” and cut its target price by 3% to Rs850 a share.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd reported a net loss of Rs271 crore, while revenue was at Rs6,147 crore. The company said it had added 15.3 million users during the three months to September, taking its total subscriber base to 136.8 million. Meanwhile, other telecom stocks were trading higher. Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 2.3% and Idea Cellular Ltd 2.7%.

Of the analysts covering the stock, 25 have a “buy” rating, 11 have a “hold” rating, while four have a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.