For Reliance Jio, free services did wonders, ‘effectively free’ will have its limitations

After shaking up the smartphone segment, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd wants to do the same with an ‘effectively free’ feature phone. But its success in converting smartphone users into subscribers was largely because it provided free services for as long as seven months.

The attempt to make inroads into a far more value-conscious segment with ‘effectively free’ services would obviously have its limitations.

The 4G feature phone, which offers voice services using VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution) technology, is being made available for a deposit of Rs1,500, which is refundable after three years. The opportunity cost for users works out to about Rs500, assuming a rate of return of 10-12% they could have otherwise earned. This is what the rumoured cost of Jio’s device was, to start with.

Besides, these users can have Jio’s unlimited services for Rs153 per month, which is about half the rack rate for smartphone users. But note that smartphone users still get discounted tariffs, and the flagship plans now appears to be the Rs399 plan, which offers unlimited services for three months.

In comparison, the Rs153/month plan for feature phone users is at a 15% premium to what smartphone users are currently paying. More importantly, it is higher than what users are used to paying in this segment. According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, the average spending in this segment is around Rs110/month, although it’s only for voice services. Of course, a part of this segment can be expected to upgrade to avail data services, but it remains to be seen if this will be a large enough population to make a huge difference.

In short, the announcements at Reliance Industries Ltd can be seen as the first among other announcements to follow. When the phone is launched on 15 August, users can well expect freebies or other enticements to come on board.

In fact, while Jio had announced monthly tariffs of Rs303/month for the smartphone in March, it followed it up with another announcement, where four months’ services were provided for the price of one. Of course, it had to backtrack after the telecom regulator intervened, but even launched another tariff plan, where three months’ services were provided for the price of one.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd are down 3% and 6% respectively because of fears of another disruption. While this looks a bit premature based on today’s announcements, who knows, follow-up announcements may well make the new phone a disruptive force. In any case, it’s clear that Jio is after the relatively higher-paying subscribers of incumbents. JM’s analysts say this is a negative for profit margins of incumbents as they could experience some churn and would have to offer lower tariffs to retain customers in this segment as well.