Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 47% so far on last day

Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 01 08 PM IST
Livemint
Sandhar Technologies IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh shares, and has a price band of Rs327-332. Photo: iStock
New Delhi: Sandhar Technologies Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 47% so far on the last day of the share sale on Wednesday.

As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 5,129,685 shares against the total issue size of 10,872,661 shares, according to NSE data.

On Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed 40%. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 89%, that for non-institutional investors 8% and for retail investors 27%.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh shares (including anchor portion of 4,630,842 shares). The issue has a price band of Rs327-332.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are managing the issue. Sandhar Technologies on Friday raised Rs154 crore from anchor investors. The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds towards repayment of certain loan facilities and for other general corporate purposes.

First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 01 08 PM IST
