Market Live: Sensex jumps 140 points, Nifty 0.43% higher, Dr Reddy’s Labs rises 9%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex gained on Friday on continued buying by domestic institutional investors despite weak economic growth data for the June quarter. Brokers said investors were seen creating new positions following the beginning of the September futures and options (F&O) series which lifted the key indices. Besides, a firm trend overseas, too, influenced sentiment. The 30-share index was up with the sectoral indices led by health care, realty, metal and auto posting gains.

The NSE Nifty advanced. Data showing that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) which had been net sellers on the Indian markets, bought shares worth Rs77.58 crore in Thursday’s trade, too, influenced sentiments. Major gainers in early trade included Dr Reddy’s, SunPharma, Lupin, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and SBI, rising by up to 7.66%.

Stocks of auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto were in better form and rose up to 1.66% ahead of August month’s sales numbers, to be released later in the day. India’s GDP growth slumped to a 3-year low of 5.7% during April-June—lagging China for the second straight quarter—as manufacturing slowed ahead of the GST launch amid demonetisation effect. Here are the latest updates:

■ 10.45am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 147 points, or 0.46%, to 31,878, while the Nifty 50 rises 43 points, or 0.43%, to 9,961.

■ 10.10am: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs218.70 after the company said its board approves sale of special purpose vehicle IPATRL to IRB InvIT Fund for Rs 1,569 crore.

■ 10.00am: Sun TV Network Ltd rose 10% to Rs767. The company will hold its annual general meeting on 22 September.

■ 9.45am: Pharma stocks gains. Dr Reddy’s Lab rose 7.8%, Strides Shasun 3%, Marksans Pharma 2.9%, Divi’s Lab 2.8%, Hikal 2.4%, Wokhardt Ltd 2.3%, Lupin Ltd 2.3%, Netctar Life 2.1%, Sun Pharma 2%, Aurobindo Pharma 2%, Gleanmark Pharma 2%, Torrent Pharma 1.9%.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 54 points, or 0.17%, to 31,785, while the Nifty 50 rises 18 points, or 0.18%, to 9,936.

■ 9.30am: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rose 7% to Rs2,158.50 after Nasdaq-listed Vivus Inc entered into a settlement agreement with the company to resolve a long-pending patent litigation related to weight management capsules Qsymia. According to a statement issued by the US-based drug maker, the litigation, pending since 2015, resulted from the submission of an abbreviated new drug application (Anda) by Dr Reddy’s seeking approval to market generic versions of Qsymia.

■ 9.25am: Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2% to Rs2,862.90 after the company reported a 3% increase in its August sales to 3.35 lakh units from 3.25 lakh units a month ago.

■ 9.20am: Welspun Enterprises Ltd rose 4.4% to Rs142.10 after the company said it got Rs1,161 crore order from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

■ 9.18am: Strides Shasun Ltd rose 2% to Rs925.55 after the company said its Bangalore unit got establishment inspection report from US drug regulator.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 63.95 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.93 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 63.91.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.5% compared to its previous close of 6.525%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.46%, China offshore 0.25%, Taiwan dollar 0.22%, China renminbi 0.17% and Philippines peso 0.11%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.1%.