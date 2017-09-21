Analysts upbeat on Tata Steel after European JV with Thyssenkrupp 

Tata Steel shares rose 1.3% to Rs696.55 during the day, the highest since 5 January 2011. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Mumbai: Brokerages have welcomed Tata Steel Ltd’s decision to merge its European steel operations with that of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG, as it helps the Indian steel maker focus attention on expansion plans in India, and bring down its debt exposure to the European operations.

Together, the joint venture will create the continent’s second-biggest maker of the alloy, concluding one-and-a-half years of tortuous negotiations.

Analysts were in agreement that the creation of Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel, a Netherlands-based entity with annual sales of €15 billion, shipments of about 21 million tonnes of flat steel products and 48,000 employees, would provide relief to the Indian steel maker and allow it to concentrate on plans on the home ground. Most brokerages maintained their buy or outperform rating on the stock, and raised their target price.

“The JV is positive for Tata Steel as the company can now focus on Indian growth opportunity,” Axis Capital Ltd said in a note, adding Tata Steel would now likely look to expand its capacity in Kalinganagar. The brokerage maintained its buy rating on the stock, while raising the target price to Rs765 from Rs690 earlier.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd shared the view, pointing out that the Tata Steel management has guided to double the capacity of Indian operations to 26 million tonnes in the next five years.

Prabhudas Lilladher analysts also believed that the JV is structurally positive for Tata Steel as its debt exposure for European operations would come down by around 30% to €3.25 billion from the current €4.7 billion. “High dividend payouts from JV would help service the residual debt,” they said, reiterating their buy rating on the stock and raising their target price to Rs750 from Rs675 earlier.

Edelweiss Securities Ltd was of the view that the deal is a significant step in restructuring Tata Steel’s European operations. “Not only would it deleverage the balance sheet, but also improve sustainability of European operations through economies of scale by creating a formidable player in European market,” Edelweiss analysts said, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

Some believed the expansion plans in India may stretch the balance sheet going ahead.

“Tata’s balance sheet will remain leveraged as the company will start expanding steel capacities in India (plans to double Indian capacity from 13 mtpa in next five years), thereby leading to either higher debt or equity raising,” IDFC Securities Ltd said in a note. “We view the proposed JV to be positive for Tata Steel as the company manages to get ~15% higher value than the replacement cost of its European assets,” the IDFC analyst said, while reiterating outperform rating on the stock and raising the target price to Rs694 from Rs623 earlier.

JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd believes that the indicated synergies can add Rs87-135 a share to its fair value of Rs750 apiece. “Besides achieving significant scale and cost synergies, the JV also ensures optimized capital structure in line with the underlying cash flows,” JM analysts said, while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

ICICI Securities Ltd pointed that the main idea shared by the management in a conference call on the memorandum of understanding is that the capital structure of the new JV is designed to generate enough capability of the new JV to not only self-sustain itself but also be able to repatriate enough dividends for servicing the non-India debt. The brokerage too maintained its buy rating, while raising the target price to Rs804 from Rs684 earlier.

Not everyone was optimistic though.

According to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, without synergies, the deal could be potentially 3-4% value dilutive, as per the brokerage’s estimates, given unfavourable debt transfer. “We find risk reward unfavourable,” Jefferies analyst Bhaskar Basu said in a note, while maintaining underperform on the stock.