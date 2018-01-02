Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains, bank, metal stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades near 33,700, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 10,420. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- 10.25 am ISTMarket update
- 10.20 am ISTEicher Motors shares fall 2%
- 10.18 am ISTTVS Motor shares gain over 3% on sales data
- 10.15 am ISTBajaj Auto shares rise on December sales data
- 9.38 am ISTSalil Parekh to take over as Infosys CEO today
- 9.35 am ISTAnil Ambani group stocks trade higher
- 9.33 am ISTONGC shares gain on rising oil prices
- 9.30 am ISTRupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket open
- Mumbai: Stocks lost early gains to trade flat in morning session as banking, auto, FMCG and energy shares witnessed selling despite strong global cues. SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints shares fell. The big gainers that supported the Sensex include ONGC, NTPC, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s. In the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and M&M too were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.58% while Shanghai Composite index up 1.18% in early trade. Japanese markets remained closed for an extended new year holiday. (PTI) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 24.22 points, or 0.07%, to 33,788.53, while the Nifty 50 fell 16.50 points, or 0.16%, to 10,419.05.
- 9.30 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally higher against US dollar in opening trade, tracking gains in the Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 63.67 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Monday’s close of 63.68. In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.The government will auction a new 10-year government security as part of its weekly auction, RBI notified on Monday. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.364% compared to its previous close of 7.337%.
First Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Latest News »
North Korean hackers hijack computers to mine cryptocurrencies
Air pollution on edge of emergency level in Delhi on New Year day
Coal power’s pace slows in India as glut leaves plants unused
Oil prices rise to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains, bank, metal stocks fall