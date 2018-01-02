 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains, bank, metal stocks fall - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 10 28 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains, bank, metal stocks fall

BSE Sensex trades near 33,700, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 10,420. Here are the latest updates
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Stocks lost early gains to trade flat in morning session as banking, auto, FMCG and energy shares witnessed selling despite strong global cues. SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints shares fell. The big gainers that supported the Sensex include ONGC, NTPC, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s. In the auto space, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and M&M too were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.58% while Shanghai Composite index up 1.18% in early trade. Japanese markets remained closed for an extended new year holiday. (PTI) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 24.22 points, or 0.07%, to 33,788.53, while the Nifty 50 fell 16.50 points, or 0.16%, to 10,419.05.
  • 10.20 am IST Eicher Motors shares fall 2%Eicher Motors Ltd fell 2% to Rs29,300. The company reported Royal Enfield’s total December sales up 17% at 66,968 units. Total exports up 48% at 1,601 units versus 1,082 units.
  • 10.18 am IST TVS Motor shares gain over 3% on sales dataTVS Motor Co. Ltd rose 3.1% to Rs790.25 after the company said its total December sales up 39% at 256,909 units from 184,944 units (year-on-year or y-o-y). Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales are up 37.9% at 247,630 units from 179,551 units (y-o-y).
  • 10.15 am IST Bajaj Auto shares rise on December sales dataBajaj Auto Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs3,341 after the company said its December sales rose 30% from a year ago to 292,547 units.
  • 9.38 am IST Salil Parekh to take over as Infosys CEO todayInfosys Ltd rose 0.7% to Rs1041.80. Salil Parekh will take over as Infosys CEO, MD today.
  • 9.35 am IST Anil Ambani group stocks trade higherAnil Ambani Group stocks are trading higher. Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd rose 9.2%, Reliance Power Ltd rose 5.3% and Reliance Capital Ltd rose 1.5%.
  • 9.33 am IST ONGC shares gain on rising oil pricesOil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd rose 1.7% to Rs195.78 after international crude oil prices gains.
  • 9.30 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally higher against US dollar in opening trade, tracking gains in the Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 63.67 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Monday’s close of 63.68. In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.The government will auction a new 10-year government security as part of its weekly auction, RBI notified on Monday. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.364% compared to its previous close of 7.337%.
  • 9.30 am IST Market openBSE Sensex opened higher by 100.8 points, or 0.29%, to 33,913.55, while the Nifty 50 rose 42 points, or 0.40%, to 10,477.55.
First Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »