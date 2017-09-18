New India Assurance IPO gets Sebi approval

The size of the New India Assurance IPO is likely to be over $1 billion, as per merchant banking sources. Photo: HT

New Delhi: State-owned New India Assurance Co. Ltd has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its initial public offer (IPO), as per the latest update by the capital markets regulator.

The country’s largest non-life insurer had filed draft prospectus with Sebi in August and received necessary ‘observations’ from it on 15 September.

According to the draft papers, the government will be selling 9.6 crore shares, whereas the company itself will be selling 2.4 crore shares through the IPO. Thus, a total of 12 crore shares of the non-life insurer would be sold through the share sale offer, constituting around 14.56% of the company’s post issue share capital.

The size of the forthcoming IPO is likely to be over $1 billion, as per merchant banking sources. Axis Capital, Yes Bank, Nomura, IDFC Bank and Kotak are managing the company’s IPO.

The public sector insurer is expected to hit the market in the current financial year to help the government meet its ambitious disinvestment target of Rs72,500 crore.

Besides, the initial share-sale offers of General Insurance Corp. of India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance are currently awaiting Sebi’s approval to launch their respective pubic offers.

The IPO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. is currently open for public subscription, while that of SBI Life Insurance Co. will begin on Wednesday. In 2016, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance became the country’s first listed insurer after its Rs6,000 crore public issue.