Gold prices plunge by Rs275 on weak demand

New Delhi: Gold prices plunged by Rs275 to Rs30,275 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Friday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid muted demand from local jewellers. Silver followed suit and slumped below the Rs40,000-mark by shedding Rs525 to Rs39,925 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said sentiment turned bearish on weak global cues as the US dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on the European Central Bank extending its bond- buying programme. Globally, gold rates fell 0.04% to $1,265.70 an ounce and silver by 0.42% to $16.70 an ounce in Singapore. Fading demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market also weighed on prices, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity tumbled by Rs275 each to Rs30,275 and Rs30,125 per 10 grams. The prices had risen by Rs50 on Thursday. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams.

Following gold, silver ready drifted further down by Rs525 to Rs39,925 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs445 to Rs39,170 per kg. However, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.