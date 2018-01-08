You can check your Aadhaar authentication history online

Aadhaar-based eKYC is being widely adopted for financial as well as non-financial services like eKYC to open a bank account, invest in mutual funds and get mobile connections. Aadhaar-based authentication is also being used for e-signatures, to verify your income tax returns, for example. If you want to keep a tab on the authentications that are happening on your Aadhaar, it is important for you to know this: the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website allows you to check your Aadhaar authentication history.

Authentication history of Aadhaar

The UIDAI has listed this facility under Aadhaar services on its home page. The UIDAI website states that you can use this service to check Aadhaar authentication history for up to 50 previous authentications. We found that the website shows authentication history of up to 6 months, though the number of authentications shown were fewer than 50.

Like all Aadhaar online services, this too requires you to have access to the Aadhaar-registered mobile number to get an OTP. You will be asked to input your Aadhaar number with a security code first. Then you can choose the type of authentication history that you want to check. The different types of authentications are: demographic, biometric, OTP, biometric and OTP, demographic and OTP, and demographic and biometric.

Once this information is given, the UIDAI portal lists the authentication history along with authentication type, date, time, response code, transaction ID and response type (yes or no). At this stage, though the list of your authentication history is in front of you, it does not necessarily make it clear when and where the authentication took place.

However, if you have also registered your email with Aadhaar, you also get an email after each authentication. You can use the response code from the UIDAI website to search through your email inbox to get some more details about particular transactions.

The email states if the authentication was successful and also states whose device was used for that particular authentication. This could be some agency—like a telecom service provider or a financial services company—or an app that used your Aadhaar authentication. This information may come handy if you do not remember having used Aadhaar-based authentication. If you do not recognise a transaction, you can contact UIDAI by calling 1947 or by forwarding the email with a suspicious transaction to help@uidai.gov.in.

Aadhaar redressal mechanism

Apart from the above phone number and email ID, there is no other way to lodge a compliant if you suspect that your Aadhaar-based authentication has been misused. In the case of Aadhaar, a complaint mechanism is to be provided through the establishment of ‘contact centres’ under the Regulation 32 of the UIDAI Enrolment and Update Regulations. Apart from this, section 47 of the Aadhaar Act stipulates that only UIDAI or its authorised officers can file a criminal complaint for violations of the Act. In effect, an individual has to rely upon UIDAI, even if she has to proceed with a complaint. You can read more about it here.

To improve safety, you can also lock your biometrics in the Aadhaar database, which disables biometric-based authentications. If you have submitted Aadhaar number to some agencies for some kind of authentication or KYC, you can use the history-checking facility from time to time to ensure that your information is not being misused.