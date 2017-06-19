Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty jump on GST cheer, TCS, RIL, Bajaj Auto top gainers

Mumbai: Sensex made a good start on Monday latching onto the progress made on the GST front by bouncing over 146 points and the NSE Nifty retook 9,600 amid a rising trend in Asia. Risk-on improved after the GST Council on Monday relaxed return filing rules for businesses for the first two months of the rollout of the new indirect tax regime even as it stuck to the 1 July launch date. The 30-share index was trading higher by 146.23 points, or 0.47%, at 31,202.63, with all the sectoral indices led by capital goods, auto, realty and FMCG moving in the positive terrain by gaining up to 0.73%.

The gauge had lost 99.51 points in the previous two sessions. The 50-share Nifty regained the 9,600 mark at 9,631.25, up 43.20 points, or 0.45%. According to traders, buying activity picked up, mirroring positive cues from the rest of Asia after another record on the Wall Street at the close of last week. The lift mostly came from Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, L&T, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, ITC Ltd, Wipro, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever, gaining by up to 2.42%. Here are the latest updates from the markets.

12.53pm: Tata Steel, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Auto are the top gainers with the gains to the tune of 1.85%, 1.78%, 1.64%, and 1.39%, respectively.

11.35am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 156 points, or 0.50%, to 31,212, while the Nifty 50 rises 37 points, or 0.38%, to 9,625.

10.15am: Realty stocks fall. Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) fell 1.7%, Prestige Estate 1.2%, Indiabulls Real Estate 1.1%, Sobha 1%, DLF Ltd 1%, Goderaj Properties Ltd 0.4%.

10.10am: Pharma stocks fell. Cipla Ltd fell 2%, Lupin Ltd 1%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd 1%, Wockhardt Ltd 5%, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd 1%.

10.00am: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd rose 6.5% to Rs 42.70 ahead of its arm GTPL Hathway Ltd’s initial public offering due on 21 June.

9.50am: Amtek Auto Ltd fell 15% to Rs25.15, Bhushan Steel Ltd 5%, Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd 6%. Bankers are meeting from Monday to finalise their next course of action on six of the 12 bad loan accounts for immediate referral to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) named the largest defaulters to face bankruptcy proceedings. The first set of six troubled accounts are Bhushan Steel (Rs44,478 crore), Essar Steel (Rs37,284 crore), Bhusan Power and Steel (Rs37,248 crore), Alok Industries (Rs22,075 crore), Amtek Auto (Rs14,074 crore) and Monnet Ispat (Rs12,115 crore)

9.40am: Dredging Corp of India shares rise 5% to Rs724 after a report said draft cabinet note shows government plans to divest all of its stake in the company.

9.35am: Tata Steel Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs509.20 after the company said in a notice to BSE that Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India’s salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, plans to buy out Tata Steel Ltd’s stake in Tata Motors Ltd on or after 23 June.

9.30am: Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.6% to Rs2,880.50 after Maharashtra government removes cap on Taxi, Autorickshaw permits.

9.25am: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs2,647 after the company on Friday said it has received Form 483 observation for its formulations plant in Srikakulam .

9.20am: Lanco Infratech Ltd fell 5.5% while Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd fell 4% after both the company said on Saturday that RBI directed to start insolvency proceedings.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.40 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.36 a dollar, up 0.10% from its Friday’s close of 64.43.

9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher as markets geared up ahead of Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union (EU), and as French president Emmanuel Macron’s party won a parliamentary majority at the weekend. South Korean won was up 0.43%, Philippines peso 0.19%, Malaysian ringgit 0.16%, Singapore dollar 0.1% and Taiwan dollar 0.08%. However, Indonesian rupiah was down 0.18% and Japanese yen fell 0.12%.

9.00am: Asian bourses were mixed in early trade on Monday as markets geared up ahead of Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union, and as French President Emmanuel Macron’s party won a parliamentary majority at the weekend.

