Market Wrap: Sensex closes 235 points up, Nifty above 10,460, auto stocks top gainers
BSE Sensex closed higher by 235.06 points to 33,836.74, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.45 points to close at 10,463.20. Here are the latest updates
- 3.33 pm ISTClosing bell
- 3.05 pm ISTMarket update
- 3.03 pm ISTSectoral indices
- 3.00 pm ISTEESL delays IPO to April 2018, looks to double revenue
- 2.15 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.13 pm ISTAmara Raja Batteries commissions two-wheeler battery plant
- 2.10 pm ISTRajesh Exports bags order worth Rs878 crore
- 2.07 pm ISTEuropean stocks steady
- 12.40 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.38 pm ISTKEC International gets Rs2,424 crore of orders
- 12.35 pm ISTBharat Wire Ropes shares jump on orders booking
- 12.33 pm ISTConfidence Petroleum commissions new LNG terminals
- 11.33 am ISTBharti Airtel to buy Millicom’s operations in Rwanda
- 11.30 am ISTDr. Reddy’s Labs US unit enters settlement with US
- 11.27 am ISTSuzlon Energy gets power project from global utility
- 10.36 am ISTMarket update
- 10.34 am ISTM&M shares gain on ex-bonus date
- 10.32 am ISTKamat Hotels shares rise on SC order
- 9.33 am ISTAuto stocks trade higher
- 9.30 am ISTLT Foods shares gain
- 9.27 am ISTJM Financial shares rise on fund raising plan
- 9.25 am ISTRupee trades higher against US dollar
- 9.20 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex closed higher by 235 points as it inched near record high, while NSE Nifty ended above 10,460 helped by auto stocks. The benchmark indices closed higher for the fourth day driven by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except teck and IT, ended higher led by auto, which was up 3.42%, telecom 1.96% and consumer durables 1.81%. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers, whereas Infosys, Wipro and IndusInd Bank were major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 3.33 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 235.06 points, or 0.70%, to 33,836.74, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.45 points, or 0.72%, to close at 10,463.20.
- 3.00 pm IST EESL delays IPO to April 2018, looks to double revenueEESL is delaying its IPO on expectations that an increase in its revenue will make the offering more attractive to investor.
- 2.07 pm IST European stocks steadyEurope’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday following strong gains the previous session. London’s FTSE edged up less than a couple of points to 7,538.48. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX climbed by a similar amount to 13,314.73 points and the Paris CAC dipped 0.2% to 5,409.65. (AFP)
- 11.33 am IST Bharti Airtel to buy Millicom’s operations in RwandaBharti Airtel signs an agreement with Millicom International Cellular to buy 100% stake in its Rwanda operation, which operates under the brand name of Tigo Rwanda.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in the opening trade. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.18 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Monday’s close of 64.24. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.187%, compared to its previous close of 7.181%.
First Published: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 09 23 AM IST
