Last Modified: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 04 15 PM IST

Market Wrap: Sensex closes 235 points up, Nifty above 10,460, auto stocks top gainers

BSE Sensex closed higher by 235.06 points to 33,836.74, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.45 points to close at 10,463.20. Here are the latest updates
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex closed higher by 235 points as it inched near record high, while NSE Nifty ended above 10,460 helped by auto stocks. The benchmark indices closed higher for the fourth day driven by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral success in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except teck and IT, ended higher led by auto, which was up 3.42%, telecom 1.96% and consumer durables 1.81%. Shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers, whereas Infosys, Wipro and IndusInd Bank were major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 3.33 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 235.06 points, or 0.70%, to 33,836.74, while the Nifty 50 rose 74.45 points, or 0.72%, to close at 10,463.20.
  • 3.05 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 216.24 points, or 0.64%, to 33,817.92, while the Nifty 50 rose 62.75 points, or 0.60%, to 10,451.50.
  • 3.03 pm IST Sectoral indicesAll the sectoral indices on BSE, except teck and IT, traded in positive territory led by auto, which was up 3.07%, and consumer durables 1.77%.
  • 3.00 pm IST EESL delays IPO to April 2018, looks to double revenueEESL is delaying its IPO on expectations that an increase in its revenue will make the offering more attractive to investor.
  • 2.15 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 136.80 points, or 0.41%, to 33,738.48, while the Nifty 50 rose 41.30 points, or 0.40%, to 10,430.05.
  • 2.13 pm IST Amara Raja Batteries commissions two-wheeler battery plantAmara Raja Batteries Ltd said it has commissioned two-wheeler battery plant in Andhra Pradesh with an ultimate capacity of 17 million units with estimated investment of Rs700 crore. Shares fell 0.61% to Rs775. (Reuters)
  • 2.10 pm IST Rajesh Exports bags order worth Rs878 croreRajesh Exports Ltd said the company has secured a Rs878 crore order from UAE. Shares rose 1.12% to Rs814.40.
  • 2.07 pm IST European stocks steadyEurope’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday following strong gains the previous session. London’s FTSE edged up less than a couple of points to 7,538.48. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX climbed by a similar amount to 13,314.73 points and the Paris CAC dipped 0.2% to 5,409.65. (AFP)
  • 12.40 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 112.45 points, or 0.33%, to 33,714.13, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.70 points, or 0.35%, to 10,425.45.
  • 12.38 pm IST KEC International gets Rs2,424 crore of ordersKEC International Ltd said it has secured new orders of Rs2,424 crore across all business units. The company’s shares rose 3.34% to Rs356.95.
  • 12.35 pm IST Bharat Wire Ropes shares jump on orders bookingBharat Wire Ropes Ltd shares jumped 12.73% to Rs128 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs48 crore from various exports and domestic market.
  • 12.33 pm IST Confidence Petroleum commissions new LNG terminalsShares of Confidence Petroleum Ltd rose 3.21% to Rs32.20 after the company said it has commissioned two new auto LPG dispensing stations in Tamil Nadu.
  • 11.33 am IST Bharti Airtel to buy Millicom’s operations in RwandaBharti Airtel signs an agreement with Millicom International Cellular to buy 100% stake in its Rwanda operation, which operates under the brand name of Tigo Rwanda.
  • 11.30 am IST Dr. Reddy’s Labs US unit enters settlement with USDr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said its US unit has entered into a settlement with the US in a case related to packaging of five blister-packed prescription products. Shares were up 0.56% to Rs2407.80.
  • 11.27 am IST Suzlon Energy gets power project from global utilitySuzlon Energy said it has received a 252 MW wind power project from a global utility. Shares rise 2.01% to Rs13.72.
  • 10.36 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 88.66 points, or 0.26%, to 33,690.34, while the Nifty 50 rose 26.90 points, or 0.26%, to 10,415.65.
  • 10.34 am IST M&M shares gain on ex-bonus dateMahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 1.7% to Rs1548.95. M&M will turn ex-bonus on Thursday i.e. 21 December 2017, and the proportion is of 1:1.
  • 10.32 am IST Kamat Hotels shares rise on SC orderKamat Hotels India Ltd rose 5.2% to Rs128.50 after the Supreme Court rules in favour of Kamat Hotels as the prior user of the word “Orchid” in dispute with Orchid Hotels.
  • 9.33 am IST Auto stocks trade higherAuto stocks trade higher. Tata Motors Ltd rose 1.7%, Mahindra & Mahindra gained 1.6%, Bajaj Auto 1.1%, Hero MotoCorp 1.2%, Maruti Suzuki India 1%.
  • 9.30 am IST LT Foods shares gainLT Foods Ltd rose 4.3% to Rs84.55 after the company said its QIP opens with a floor price at Rs79.13 per share.
  • 9.27 am IST JM Financial shares rise on fund raising planJM Financial Ltd rose 3.7% to Rs155.80 after the company said its board approved raising Rs650 crore via securities.
  • 9.25 am IST Rupee trades higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in the opening trade. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.18 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Monday’s close of 64.24. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.187%, compared to its previous close of 7.181%.
  • 9.20 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex opened higher by 114.17 points, or 0.34%, to 33,715.85, while the Nifty 50 rose 26.10 points, or 0.25%, to 10,414.85.
First Published: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 09 23 AM IST
