Indian Railways’s agency lists bond on London Stock Exchange

The IRFC listing marks the sixth green bond transaction on LSE by an Indian issuer and fourth on the new ISM. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

London: The Indian Railways’s financing arm today listed its first green bond on the London Stock Exchange with an aim to finance infrastructure for dedicated freight corridors and passenger transport in India.

Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC) was set up in 1986 as the dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilizing funds from domestic and overseas capital markets.

The 10-year dated green bond raised $500 million with an annual yield of 3.835% as it listed on the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) new International Securities Market (ISM). The bond, the proceeds of which are aimed at financing or refinancing infrastructure for dedicated freight railway lines and public passenger transport in India, was subscribed more than three times as it received strong international investor support.

“Our debut green bond is a significant milestone for IRFC, supporting the company’s ambitious infrastructure green projects which includes procurement of rolling stocks for electrifying rail tracks across India,” said S.K. Pattanayak, managing director of the IRFC .

“Not only was the bond subscribed three times but today we have also achieved our aim, through London, to increase our investor base across the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa),” he said.

The IRFC listing marks the sixth green bond transaction on LSE by an Indian issuer and fourth on the new ISM. The bond is certified by Climate Bonds Initiative, an international, investor-focused not-for-profit, which helps build transparent assurance frameworks around green bond investment.

Sean Kidney, chief executive of the Climate Bonds Initiative, said: “Indian Railways is the third state-backed entity to seek global exposure by issuing a certified green bond and listing in London. This IRFC green bond and the previous issuance from the IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) and the PFC (Power Finance Corporation) are a sign of the enormous market opportunities for international investors in green energy, transport and infrastructure to meet India’s intertwined climate, energy and development goals”.

The London Stock Exchange said the latest bond listing demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 commitment to funding India’s infrastructure and growth through the issuance of over £1 billion worth of masala bonds. “Today’s green bond listing is a significant milestone for India and the IRFC, allowing the country to further tap a dynamic new international channel of finance for Indian infrastructure,” said LSE CEO Nikhil Rathi, describing Indian Railways as the “heartbeat of the Indian economy”.

“It also re-enforces the progress being made in the Energy for Growth partnership established in April between the UK and India, strengthening London’s position as India’s closest and most valued funding partner. There is an undeniable shift in momentum in the green and sustainable financing across the globe. The London Stock Exchange Group is at the forefront of this green financing movement, developing innovative products and services in partnership with our customers,” Rathi added.

The London Stock Exchange said it has been supporting investors and issuers in the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable economy for over a decade, developing innovative products and services in close collaboration with the market.

To date in 2017, there has been 64% growth in the number of green bonds listed on the LSE compared to 2016 and a 65% increase in money raised. In the same period, 23 green bonds have been listed in London, raising $9.4 billion, compared to 14 green bonds which raised $5.7 billion in 2016. In total, there are 61 green bonds listed in London that have raised over $20 billion in aggregate terms across seven currencies.