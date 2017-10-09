Opening Bell: Asian markets open higher; HCL Tech, PNB, Tata Motors in news

Asian markets open higher. Photo: Reuters

US equities end lower; Asian markets open higher

US stocks closed mostly lower on Friday after data showed the labour market experienced its first contraction in seven years.

Asia markets edged up early on Monday as investors in Asia awaited the release of China Caixin services PMI.

RBI governor Urjit Patel: Visible signs of growth in second half

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel said there are visible signs of upturn and economic growth is likely to exceed 7% in the last two quarters of the year as projected in last week’s monetary policy report.

Questions raised on Shiv Nadar’s reappointment as HCL Technologies CMD

Shiv Nadar’s decision to continue as chairman and managing director of HCL Technologies Ltd and the 72-year-old founder’s non-outlining as to when he intends to step down from India’s fourth largest IT services company, was enough to make some shareholders ululate when they voted over a resolution extending his term for a five-year period last month. Read more

Black money: Govt to soon notify new limit for reporting gold transactions

The government will soon notify a new threshold for reporting to authorities about transactions in gold and other precious metals and stones with a view to curb parking of black money in bullion, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

IPOs of Indian Energy Exchange and GIC Re to hit market this week

Indian Energy Exchange and General Insurance Corp. of India are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) this week to raise about Rs12,371 crore.

PNB puts 32 NPAs with outstanding loan of Rs1,176 crore for auction

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has put assets of as many as 32 bad loans with outstanding loan exposure of Rs1,176 crore on the block in an effort to bring down its non-performing assets (NPAs).

EESL order will accelerate full range electric vehicle programme: Tata Motors

Tata Motors is banking on the order to supply electric cars to the government to accelerate its programme to offer full range of electric vehicles in the Indian market, according to CEO and MD Guenter Butschek. Last month state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) had announced that Tata Motors had bagged orders to supply 10,000 EVs in two phases.

Jaiprakash Associates approves debt restructuring

Jaiprakash Associates’ board has approved the transfer of certain assets and liabilities, including debt of over Rs11,834 crore, to its subsidiary Jaypee Infrastructure Development Ltd as part of its efforts to cut the overall borrowing of the company.