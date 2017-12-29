United Spirits raises Rs750 crore via NCDs

United Spirits stock closed 1.03% up at Rs3,671.15 apiece on BSE on Friday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Liquor major United Spirits (USL) on Friday said it has raised Rs750 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company has alloted 7,500 rated, unlisted, secured and redeemable NCDs of face value Rs10 lakh each aggregating Rs750 crore, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the debentures is three years and the interest offered is 7.5% per annum, it added. United Spirits stock closed 1.03% up at Rs3,671.15 apiece on BSE on Friday.