Closing bell: Sensex closes over 200 points up, Nifty at 10530 led by IT, auto stocks
- 3.35 pm ISTClosing bell
- 3.03 pm ISTRupee trades at nearly four-month high against US dollar
- 3.00 pm ISTSicagen India buys remaining 40% of Danish Steel
- 2.57 pm ISTEuropean stocks trade flat
- 1.57 pm ISTAarti Industries gets Rs10,000 crore contract
- 1.55 pm ISTBiocon partner gets regulatory approval in Brazil
- 1.53 pm ISTZydus receives final approval from USFDA
- 11.40 am ISTAstron Paper and Board Mill shares jump 140% on stock market debut
- 11.38 am ISTGovt warns against bitcoin trading, equates virtual currencies with ponzi schemes
- 11.35 am ISTInfibeam stocks fall over 40%
- 10.25 am ISTJP Group stocks rise
- 9.52 am ISTRCom shares gain over 30%
- 9.48 am ISTOther Anil Ambani group shares also rise
- 9.45 am ISTBSE Ltd shares gain 4%
- 9.43 am ISTRupee trades higher, bond yield continues to rise
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose 209 points to finish at a fresh life-time high of 34,056.83 on the last trading day of 2017, capping off a remarkable year which saw the benchmark surging by 28%, PTI reported. Power, IT, auto and infrastructure stocks witnessed robust buying, while the beginning of January 2018 series of futures and options also added to the momentum. The 30-share index hit a high of 34,086.05 before closing at 34,056.83, up by 208.80 points, or 0.62%. It surpassed its previous closing high of 34,010.61 reached on 26 December. The broad-based NSE Nifty rose 52.80 points, or 0.50%, to end at 10,530.70 after trading between 10,538.70 and 10,488.65. Both the indices rose for the fourth straight week. The Sensex advanced by 116.53 points, or 0.34%, while the Nifty gained 37.70 points, or 0.35%, during the period. The Sensex clocked its best performance in recent years in 2017, rising by 7,430.37, or 27.91% year-on-year. It had gained 508.92 points, or 1.94%, in 2016.
- 3.03 pm IST Rupee trades at nearly four-month high against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday strengthened past 64-mark to hit nearly a four-month high against US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies markets. The rupee was trading at 63.91 a dollar, up 0.30% from its Thursday’s close of 64.08. The rupee opened at 64.07 a dollar and touched a high of 63.87—a level last seen on 11 September.
- 2.57 pm IST European stocks trade flatEurope’s main stock markets opened unchanged on Friday in light trading ahead of the New Year break, with London’s FTSE once again close to a record high in early trading. London’s benchmark index hit an all-time high of 7,633.71 on Thursday, and also closed on a record 7,622.88, where it remained in Friday’s early deals. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was flat at 12,976.40 while the Paris CAC remained unchanged at 5,334.51.
- 1.57 pm IST Aarti Industries gets Rs10,000 crore contractAarti Industries Ltd said it has signed a Rs10,000 crore multi-year contract from Sabic Innovative Plastics US LLC for over a 20 year period. The company said it will invest $35 million to $40 million to setup a large scale manufacturing facility. Shares surged 7.03% to Rs1143.75.
- 1.55 pm IST Biocon partner gets regulatory approval in BrazilBiocon Ltd said that the company and Mylan’s biosimilar trastuzumab received approval from ANVISA, Brazil through their partner Libbs Farmaceutica to commercialize product in Brazil under brand name Zedora. Biocon shares traded 0.80% lower Rs535.90.
- 11.40 am IST Astron Paper and Board Mill shares jump 140% on stock market debutShares of Astron Paper and Board Mill Ltd made a firm market debut on Friday by surging over 140% from its issue price. The kraft paper manufacturer was listed on the BSE at Rs114, up 128% over its issue price of Rs50. The Rs70 crore initial public offer (IPO) was open for subscription from 15 to 20 December with a price band of Rs45-50 per share. The issue was subscribed 243.29 times.
- 11.38 am IST Govt warns against bitcoin trading, equates virtual currencies with ponzi schemesThe ministry of finance move follows a crackdown by South Korean government on trading of bitcoins which led to a 8% drop in its value on Thursday. Currently, the value of bitcoin is around $14,000.
- 10.25 am IST JP Group stocks riseJP Group stocks gained after The Economic Times reported that a consortium of Brookfield Asset Management and Kotak Mahindra group has bid for Jaiprakash Power Ventures’s power plants totaling 2,200 megawatts of generation capacity. Jaiprakash Associate Ltd rose 5%, Japirakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 14% while Jaypee Infratech Ltd rose 7%.
- 9.52 am IST RCom shares gain over 30%Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) surged over 30% to Rs41 after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said it will buy a majority of the wireless assets of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) in a deal that will give the Mukesh Ambani-controlled telecom operator access to valuable 4G spectrum and help his younger brother Anil repay lenders. Reliance Industries Ltd rose 0.6% to Rs930.
- 9.43 am IST Rupee trades higher, bond yield continues to riseThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading marginally higher against US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee was trading at 64.03 a dollar, up 0.08% from its Thursday’s close of 64.08. The 10-year bond yield rose further to hit a fresh 17-month high. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.402%, a level last seen on July 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.396%.
