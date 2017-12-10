Top eight BSE companies add Rs57,998 crore to market valuation

The valuation of Infosys, India’s second-largest IT firm, jumped by Rs9,888.56 crore to Rs2,30,055.36 crore and that of diversified ITC rose by Rs7,800.45 crore to Rs3,18,965.41 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 valued firms soared by Rs57,998.58 crore last week, driven by FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India.

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the only losers among 10 most valued firms on BSE last week. HUL’s m-cap soared by Rs16,092.90 crore to Rs2,87,161.37 crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki India’s surged by Rs13,089.13 crore to Rs2,73,106.05 crore. The valuation of Infosys, India’s second-largest IT firm, jumped by Rs9,888.56 crore to Rs2,30,055.36 crore and that of diversified ITC rose by Rs7,800.45 crore to Rs3,18,965.41 crore.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) added Rs7,029.70 crore to its market valuation at Rs5,83,243.66 crore while HDFC m-cap moved up by Rs2,874.09 crore to Rs2,67,809.05 crore.

ONGC, the biggest oil and gas producer of India, saw its valuation rising by Rs705.83 crore to Rs2,31,383.23 crore and the largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) by Rs517.92 crore to Rs2,70,312.76 crore.

On the flip-side, TCS took a hit of Rs5,656.72 crore as its market capitalisation slumped to Rs4,97,906.20 crore and the valuation of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs944.64 crore to Rs4,76,190.86 crore. In ranking, RIL remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, HDFC, ONGC and Infosys.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27%, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42%.