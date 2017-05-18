Apollo Hospitals shares fall over 2% as Khazanah arm set to sell its stake

Mumbai: India’s Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd shares fell as much as 2.7% on Thursday as an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah was looking to exit the healthcare provider by selling its remaining 4.78% stake.

The scrip, however, erased some of the losses and closed at Rs1,250.75, down 2.41% of the Wednesday’s closing level on BSE.

Integrated (Mauritius) Healthcare Holdings Ltd, an arm of the Malaysian fund, was looking to sell up to 6.7 million shares in Apollo Hospitals at a price range of Rs1,245 to Rs1,260 apiece, below its 1,280.20 closing price on Wednesday, according to a deal term sheet.

Stock exchange data as of 9.31am showed more than 6.6 million shares in the hospitals operator changed hands in a string of block deals. Deutsche Bank was the bookrunner for the stake sale.

In March, the Khazanah arm sold a Rs1,060 crore stake in Apollo Hospitals. Reuters