Last Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 07 12 PM IST

BSE market capitalization touches all-time high of Rs136 trillion

The market capitalization of the Bombay Stock Exchange rose to an all-time high of Rs136 trillion on a day the Sensex breached the 32,000-mark, a first since 7 August
PTI
At close of trade on Tuesday, market capitalization of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs13,583,958 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: The total market valuation of all listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday touched a lifetime high of Rs135.83 trillion helped by strong gains in the broader market where the key benchmark breached the 32,000-mark again.

At close of trade on Tuesday, market capitalization of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs13,583,958 crore. This was Rs125,126.92 crore more than Monday’s market capitalization of Rs13,458,831.08 crore.

ALSO READ: Sensex closes 276 points up, Nifty rises, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma top gainers

The BSE Sensex settled higher by 276.50 points, or 0.87%, at 32,158.66. This is its highest closing since 7 August when it had ended at 32,273.67. The index had rallied 220.19 points in the previous three sessions.

“Market has come out of the consolidation phase on account of continued uptrend in global market. Buying in metal and auto stocks with sign of improvement in demand added impetus to the market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

A total of 25 stocks in the 30-share index gained, led by Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and HUL. On the sectoral front, realty was the top gainer, followed by healthcare index, oil and gas and FMCG. At the BSE, 1,449 stocks advanced, while 1,158 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

First Published: Tue, Sep 12 2017. 07 12 PM IST
