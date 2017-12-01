 Bank of France warns on bitcoin speculation - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 02 25 PM IST

Bank of France warns on bitcoin speculation

Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau says bitcoin is in no way a currency, or even a cryptocurrency
Leigh Thomas
Bitcoin hovered around $9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15% from an all-time high hit this week. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin hovered around $9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15% from an all-time high hit this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Paris: Bitcoin is a speculative asset and people who invest in it do so at their own risk, the Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned on Friday after recent volatile trading.

“We need to be clear: bitcoin is in no way a currency, or even a cryptocurrency,” Villeroy said in remarks made at a conference in Beijing, according to the Bank of France.

“It is a speculative asset. Its value and extreme volatility have no economic basis, and they are nobody’s responsibility. The Bank of France reminds those investing in bitcoin that they do so entirely at their own risk,” he added.

Bitcoin hovered around $9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15% from an all-time high hit this week as some money managers warned ominously of a bubble and further falls. Reuters

Topics: bitcoin Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau trading market

