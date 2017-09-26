Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 02 11 PM IST

ICICI Lombard to make market debut tomorrow

ICICI Lombard will make market debut on Wednesday after it concluded its initial share sale offer last week
ICICI Lombard IPO was subscribed 3 times during 15-19 September. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
ICICI Lombard IPO was subscribed 3 times during 15-19 September. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will debut on the bourses on Wednesday after it concluded its initial share sale offer last week.

The initial share sale offer of ICICI Lombard was subscribed 3 times during 15-19 September.

The insurer had fixed the price band at Rs651-661 per share for the Rs5,700-crore IPO.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax Financial Holdings.

For the ICICI Bank group, this was the second public offer this fiscal. Its life insurance arm ICICI Prudential had raised Rs6,000 crore through an IPO earlier.

CLSA India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the book running lead managers of the IPO.

First Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 02 07 PM IST
Topics: ICICI Lombard Market debut share ICICI Bank Fairfax Financial Holdings

