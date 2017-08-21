Apex Foods raises Rs43.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Apex, established in 1997, is an integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable and ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors across the US, UK and European countries.

Mumbai: Aquaculture company Apex Frozen Foods Ltd said on Monday it has raised Rs43.58 crore by selling shares to institutional investors as part of the so-called anchor book allocation, a day ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO).

The anchor book is that portion of an IPO that bankers can allot to institutional investors on a discretionary basis. Anchor book subscription opens a day before the launch of an IPO and acts as an indicator of institutional investor interest.

Apex’s IPO opens on 22 August. The company has set a price band of Rs171-175 per share for the share sale. Apex is looking to raise approximately Rs152 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The anchor book allocation saw institutional investors buy 2.49 million shares at the upper end of the price band. Institutional investors who participated in the anchor book allocation included Reliance Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund.

The IPO will see a fresh issue of 7.25 million shares, which at the upper end of the price band will fetch the company approximately Rs126 crore. The proceeds will be used to set up a new shrimp processing unit with a capacity of around 20,000 million tonnes per annum in Andhra Pradesh.

Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy, chairman of the company, will sell 1.45 million shares in an offer for sale. At the upper end of the price band, the share sale will fetch the promoter Rs25 crore.

Karvy Investor Services Ltd is managing the share sale.

Apex, established in 1997, is an integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable and ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors across the US, UK and European countries.