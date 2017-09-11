Market round-up: Downgrade season for Nifty stocks

Nifty firms are seeing their earnings downgrades increase at a sharper rate than upgrades, pointing to tougher-than- expected business conditions. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Nifty firms are seeing their earnings downgrades increase at a sharper rate than upgrades, pointing to tougher-than- expected business conditions. Among Nifty stocks, the largest consensus earnings estimate cuts for fiscal year 2018 (FY18) over the past month were recorded by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and State Bank of India, said Nomura Research in a report on 8 September. Meanwhile, upward revisions were led by Tata Steel Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd and Cipla Ltd. “The consolidated FY18 consensus earnings estimates for Sensex stocks were down by 3.1% over the past month, combined with a 1.6% decrease in the index, from 32,325 on 4 August 2017 to 31,810 on 5 September 2017,” said Nomura.

China’s export engine slows as imports gain

China’s export growth slowed as global demand for the country’s products moderated, while imports remained robust as investment at home aided demand. Overseas shipments climbed 5.5% in August from a year earlier, the customs administration said on Friday. Imports rose 13.3%, leaving a trade surplus of $42 billion. As geopolitical risk clouds the global economic outlook, demand for Chinese products softened slightly amid mixed performances in some developed economies. Domestic demand showed signs of remaining resilient thanks to steady investment. Bloomberg

Turkey is third-fastest growing major economy

Turkey maintained economic growth at levels exceeded only by China and India among the Group of Twenty (G-20) economies, as a surge in construction buoyed output. Gross domestic product expanded 5.1% during the April-June period from a year earlier, slightly lower than the median estimate of 5.3% in a Bloomberg survey. The economy grew 2.1% from the first quarter, exceeding economists’ 1.8% estimate. Monday’s report makes Turkish growth one of the fastest among the world’s 20 largest economies and marks the second consecutive quarter where annual expansion topped 5%. Investments rose at the highest pace since 2015, led by the construction industry, where big-ticket projects were backed by the government in public-private partnerships. Bloomberg