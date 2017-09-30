GMR Infra to raise up to Rs2,500 crore via issuing securities

In a BSE filing, the company said the proposal was approved by the shareholders as 95.94 votes were polled in favour. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Saturday said it has received shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs2,500 crore through issuance of securities.

The special resolution was approved by the shareholders at the company’s 21st annual general meeting on Friday. In a BSE filing, the company said the proposal was approved by the shareholders as 95.94 votes were polled in favour.

The shareholders also approved a special resolution for reappointment of G.M. Rao as executive chairman of the company.

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interest in various sectors including airport, energy and transportation. Of the 15 power projects with the group, 10 are in operation and five are under development.