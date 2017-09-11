Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.551% compared to its previous close of 6.543%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The rupee on Monday weakened marginally against the US dollar tracking losses in the Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 63.88 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.85 a dollar, down 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 63.79.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.551% compared to its previous close of 6.543%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.35% or 111.28 points to 31,798.80. So far this year, it has risen over 19%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors bought $6.63 billion and $20.28 billion in equity and debt respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower after the US dollar rebounded from a 2015 low amid easing concern over Hurricane Irma and as the United Nations prepared to vote on tougher North Korean sanctions, Bloomberg reported.

Japanese yen was down 0.5%, China offshore 0.29%, China renminbi 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.07% and Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.29% and Thai baht 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.5, up 0.16% from its previous close of 91.352.