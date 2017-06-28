Market round-up: China’s growth looks like it has peaked for 2017

The earliest indicators for China’s economy in June signal that the manufacturing sector may be poised to decelerate, while other challenges loom in the second half of this year. Small- and medium-sized enterprises showed the lowest level of confidence in 16 months, a gauge of manufacturing drawn from satellite imagery slumped, and conditions in the steel business remained lacklustre. There’s some good news though: sales-manager sentiment remains positive. Output in the world’s second-largest economy has softened in the second quarter after a strong start to the year, with investment slowing, some credit becoming tighter and evidence emerging that administrative curbs on the property market are starting to bite. If the slowdown worsens in the coming months, the government’s resolve to curb risk in the banking sector could be tested during a period of leadership transition in Beijing.

City gas demand to more than double in five years

Total gas demand from India’s city gas distribution networks (CGD) can more than double in the next five years, estimates Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. The demand is expected to be supported by rising coverage of GD networks and rising demand, due to increasing number of households and sharp rise in demand from commercial and industrial piped natural gas (PNG) customers. “We analyse CGD demand potential of 74 CGDs (existing and under implementation) based on population size and expression of interest submitted by various entities in the past to PNGRB (the gas regulator) for a CGD bid license. Subsequently, we estimate these 74 CGDs would add 32mmscmd of total gas demand to 52mmscmd by FY22 from 20mmscmd in FY17,” Elara Securities said in a note. Mmscmd is million metric standard cubic metres per day.

Oil’s drop could leave a stain on earnings

Heading into second-quarter earnings season, investors are looking for a continuation of strong US company results to justify high stock valuations, now trading near their loftiest levels since 2004. However, drilling a hole into that hopeful scenario is the current bear market in oil prices and an economy showing signs of growth below the pace expected earlier in the year. US crude futures have been pressured lower by a supply glut. They’ve averaged over $48 per barrel so far this quarter, but traded around $43 on Friday and are down more than 20% from February, when they hit an 18-month high. US stocks are in the ninth year of a bull run, which has been fuelled of late by bets on pro-growth policies from US President Donald Trump. However, with the timetable for reforms stretching further into the future, earnings are seen as a critical support for stock prices. With indices near record highs, there is speculation among Wall Street analysts about whether a correction is due.