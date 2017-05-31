Gold prices extend weakness

Pure gold prices shed by Rs25 to end at Rs 28,975 per 10 grams compared to Rs 29,000. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Gold prices dropped further at the domestic bullion market on Wednesday amid a weak trend overseas and fall in demand from local jewellers.

On the other hand, silver prices, too, remained under selling pressure owing to reduced offtake from consuming industries.

Standard gold prices (99.5% purity) dropped by Rs25 to finish at Rs28,825 per 10 grams from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs 28,850.

Pure gold prices (99.9% purity) also shed by a similar margin to end at Rs 28,975 per 10 grams compared to Rs 29,000. Silver (.999 fineness) declined by Rs 75 to conclude at Rs 40,285 per kg against Rs 40,360 earlier.

Globally, gold prices held steady as investors weighed the increasing risk of a US interest rate increase next month against the simmering geopolitical tensions that have been supporting bullion.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% at $1,264.83 per ounce at early trade after slipping earlier in the day. In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.4% to $17.30 an ounce though it was 0.6% higher for the month.