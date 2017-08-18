Gold, silver prices extend gains for second day

Pure gold prices firmed up by Rs175 to end at Rs 29,285 per 10 grams as compared to Rs 29,110 earlier. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Gold prices extended its winning run for the second straight day at the bullion market on Friday on persistent local demand amid higher global cues.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) jumped by Rs175 to finish at 29,135 per 10 grams from Thursday’s closing level of Rs 28,960.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also firmed up by the same amount to end at Rs 29,285 per 10 grams as compared to Rs 29,110 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) rose further by Rs 300 to end at Rs 39,300 per kilo against Rs 39,000 previously In the overseas market, gold prices scored back-to-back gains yesterday as weakness in the US equities boosted haven demand for the precious metal.

Gold for December delivery rose by $ 9.50 to settle at $1,292.40 an ounce after touching a high of $1,296. Silver for September rose to $17.05 an ounce.