Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday was trading little changed against the US dollar in opening trading session.
The home currency opened at 64.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.82 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Friday’s close of 64.80.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.66%, compared to its previous close of 6.663%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.32% or 101.05 points to 32,023.49. So far this year, it has risen over 19.89%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.8%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $6.24 billion and $20.55 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading lower. China offshore was down 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.21%, China renminbi 0.2%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Thai baht 0.04%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.47%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.08%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.25, up 0.08% from its previous close of 92.171.
