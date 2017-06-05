Opening bell: Asia markets open mixed; Wipro, NSE in news

US markets end higher; Asian equities open mixed

US equities rose to record levels on Friday as Wall Street shrugged off a jobs report that came in well below expectations.

Markets in Asia got off to a mixed start on Monday morning, following an attack in central London at the weekend and the pound slightly weaker.

Q4 results: Sales pick up but input costs take a toll

Indian companies reported a pick-up in net sales in a silver lining to corporate performance in the March quarter, but rising material costs crimped their profit growth.

Successful demonetisation will help raise revenue in the long run: World Bank

Successful demonetisation will help in raising revenues on sustained basis as more and more people will come under the tax net, says a World Bank report.

GST Council eases tax credit rules to allay market disruption worries

Federal indirect tax body the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to ease the woes of businesses and traders relating to claiming tax credits on their inventory when the country shifts to the new indirect tax regime on 1 July.

Wipro chairman Azim Premji’s salary fell 63% to about Rs79 lakh in FY17

Wipro chairman Azim Premji’s pay package saw a huge 63% fall at $121,853 (about Rs79 lakh) in fiscal 2017, with no commission being paid during the year.

Banks not yet prepared for GST roll-out: IBA to parliamentary panel

With less than a month left for the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has informed a parliamentary panel that lenders are not yet geared up for implementation of the new indirect tax regime.

TCS’s H-1B visa applications now a third of 2015 levels

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) applied for only a third of the H-1B visas this year compared to 2015, helped by increased hiring from engineering campuses and B-schools in the US.

FDI in services sector up 26% to $8.68 billion in FY17

FDI inflows in the services sector rose by about 26% to $8.68 billion in 2016- 17 with the government taking steps to improve ease of doing business and attracting foreign investments.

Ravi Narain quits NSE board amid Sebi probe

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd’s (NSE’s) vice-chairman Ravi Narain has resigned from the board, as markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) investigates allegations that some brokers gained unfair access to the bourse’s algorithmic trading platform when he was its chief executive officer (CEO).