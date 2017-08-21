You get interest even on inoperative account in the EPFO

To discourage provident fund subscribers from neglecting their Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts, especially the ones in which no contributions were being made at all, with effect from financial year 2011-12, the EPFO decided to stop paying interest on accounts that had been inoperative for more than 3 years, or 36 months.

However, last year it rolled back this decision. As a result, now even if your account is lying dormant, or has been inoperative for more than 3 years, it will continue to earn interest like it did earlier.

Read on to understand why the EPFO rolled back its decision. But first, do you know why your EPF money is so important?

The value of contributions to the EPF

If you are a salaried individual, in all likelihood every month you contribute 12% of your salary to the EPF account and your employer matches the contribution. The contributions made to EPF then compounds at a rate declared by the EPFO every year. Currently that rate of interest is 8.65% per annum.

Contribution of up to Rs1.5 lakh to your EPF account qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C. The interest accrued is tax free after 5 years, so what you get on retirement is a tax-free corpus.

Given the downward trend in the interest rates and the power of compounding, today EPF is one of the top-recommended debt products by financial planners.

The problems of PF transfer

However, in the past EPF has been fraught with several administrative glitches.

Since these accounts were not portable, employees just chose to leave their accounts behind with the previous organization or chose to withdraw the money.

Here, it should be noted that, as per the norms, money from an EPF account can only be withdrawn on retirement or after a 3-month unemployment period.

In order to plug the pre-mature withdrawals from these accounts, which was possible because of administrative shortcomings, the EPFO in 2014 introduced portability through the Universal Account Number (UAN).

So now, all your EPF accounts gets tagged under one UAN. Now when you change jobs and give your UAN to the new employer, the employer tags your EPF account to your UAN.

Interest on inoperative accounts

After bringing in portability, in 2016, EPF also decided that an employee would not be able to withdraw contributions of the employer till she turned 58. But this caused other problems. The rule would make it difficult for someone quitting formal workforce to withdraw the entire money, and worse, after 3 years the account would become inoperative with no further interest paid.

There was strong pushback against this rule and ultimately the EPFO never implemented this rule. Further, in an order in November 2016, it decided to pay interest even on inoperative accounts.

According to V.P. Joy, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, the inoperative accounts will earn interest till retirement only. Also, if a person retires and does not withdraw the money, then after 3 years the account will become inoperative and no interest will be paid in this case.