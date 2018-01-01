Market Wrap: Sensex closes 244 points lower, Nifty below 10,450, bank stocks fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 244.08 points to 33,812.75, while the Nifty 50 fell 95.15 points to close at 10,435.55. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- 3.34 pm ISTMarket update
- 3.08 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.13 pm ISTSectoral indices
- 2.10 pm ISTRupee trades at five-month high against US dollar
- 1.18 pm ISTJSW Energy calls off acquisition of Bina projects
- 1.15 pm ISTReliance Naval and Engineering shares gain 28%
- 12.40 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.38 pm ISTBandhan Bank plans to offer 119.3 million shares in IPO
- 12.35 pm ISTPSP Projects shares rise 2%
- 12.05 pm ISTGayatri Projects shares gain on new order
- 11.40 am ISTMaruti December sales up 10.3%
- 11.38 ams ISTHyundai Motor India December sales rises 10%
- 11 am ISTMarket update
- 10.57 am ISTHDFC Standard Life shares gain on CLSA rating
- 10.55 am ISTGolden Tobacco shares rise 5%
- 10.53 am ISTPhoenix Mills shares rise after share purchase in Graceworks
- 9.40 am ISTAuto stocks trade higher
- 9.37 am ISTIT stocks trade lower
- 9.35 am ISTRupee trades marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday dropped by 244 points, its biggest single-day fall in past one month, to close below the key 34,000-mark on the first trading day of 2018 after a late sell-off in auto, banking and IT stocks. The 50-share Nifty cracked below the 10,500-mark to hit a low of 10,423.10 before settling 95.15 points, or 0.90% down at 10,435.55. Investors started booking profit at record highs in absence of cues from global markets that remained closed for the New Year holiday. There was accelerated selling, particularly in the last hour of trading dragging the key Sensex from record highs, brokers said. Bouts of buying were, however, seen in power, capital goods, realty, healthcare and consumer durables sector stocks that capped the losses to some extent. (PTI)
- 3.34 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex closed lower by 244.08 points, or 0.72%, to 33,812.75, while the Nifty 50 fell 95.15 points, or 0.90%, to 10,435.55.
- 2.10 pm IST Rupee trades at five-month high against US dollarThe rupee was trading at 63.66 a dollar, up 0.35% from its Friday’s close of 63.87.The rupee opened at 63.86 a dollar and touched a high of 63.64—a level last seen on 8 August 2017.
- 12.38 pm IST Bandhan Bank plans to offer 119.3 million shares in IPOBandhan Bank plans to offer up to 119.3 million shares in an initial public offering. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 97.7 million shares, and an offer for sale of up to 14.1 million shares by IFC and 7.6 million shares by IFC FIG.Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Goldman Sachs Securities Pvt. Ltd, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd and J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd are the book-running managers for the IPO.
- 11.40 am IST Maruti December sales up 10.3%Maruti Suzuki India reported a 10.3% increase in total sales at 130,066 units in December 2017 compared to 117,908 units in the same month of 2016. Domestic sales stood at 119,286 units, up 12.1% from 106,414 units in December 2016. Exports were down 6.2% to 10,780 units as compared with 11,494 units in the same month last year. Shares traded 0.10% up at Rs9741.20.
- 11.38 ams IST Hyundai Motor India December sales rises 10%Hyundai Motor India Ltd said total sales increased 10% to 62,899 units in December from 57,164 units in the same month of 2016. Domestic sales rose marginally to 40,158 units. Exports increased by 32.9% to 22,741 units. For the year 2017, the company reported domestic sales of 527,320 units, up 5.4% from 500,539 units in 2016.
- 10.55 am IST Golden Tobacco shares rise 5%Golden Tobacco Ltd rose 5% to Rs55 after Plus Corporate Ventures, its director Pramod Jain and J.P. Financial Services proposed to buy a combined 4.4 million shares, in Golden Tobacco at Rs 101 apiece, the manager to the offer said in a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
- 9.35 am IST Rupee trades marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in a thinly-traded market on the first day of 2018. The rupee opened at 63.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87.In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%.
First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 09 26 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution