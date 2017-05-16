PNB shares rise 4% on Q4 profit

On NSE, shares of PNB went up by 4.4% to end at Rs 174.15. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday rose by 4.5% after the company reported a net profit of Rs261.9 crore for the three months to March 2017.

The stock gained 4.55 % to close at Rs 174.55 on BSE.

During the day, it surged 6.58% to Rs 177.95. On NSE, shares of the company went up by 4.4% to end at Rs 174.15.

The company’s market valuation also rose by Rs 1,617.69 crore to Rs 37,143.69 crore. In terms of volume, 58.89 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 5 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Standalone net loss was Rs 5,367.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs 14,989.33 crore in the quarter, from Rs 12,669.21 crore in the same period last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances dipped to 12.53% in the quarter ended March, from the earlier 12.9%. Net NPAs too fell to 7.81% in the March quarter, from 8.61% a year ago.