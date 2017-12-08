Sensex ends 301 points up, Nifty gains nearly 1% driven by metal, FMCG stocks

BSE Sensex closed higher by 301.09 points to 33,250.30, while the Nifty 50 rose 98.95 points to close at 10,265.65.

Mumbai: Unabated buying by domestic institutions propelled the benchmark Sensex beyond the 33,000-mark on Friday, with FMCG stocks securing a podium finish. The broader Nifty too put up a strong show by notching up gains of close to 1%. Buying sentiment was bolstered after opinion polls gave an edge to the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat elections, while upbeat global leads added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day’s high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30, up 301.09 points, or 0.91%. The index had rallied 352.03 points in the previous session on value-buying by investors in recently-battered blue-chip stocks. The Nifty finished the day at 10,265.65, a hefty gain of 98.95 points, or 0.97%, after shuttling between 10,270.85 and 10,195.25.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27%, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42%.

“The buying momentum in Indian markets was given a boost by hopes that the ruling BJP would win the critical state elections in Gujarat, which would lay the groundwork for the general elections in 2019... Stability at a governance level is positive for market sentiment,” said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager–equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Domestic institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs926.68 crore on Thursday, while foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities amounting to Rs1,075.62 crore, provisional data showed.

ITC emerged as the leader of the Sensex pack, with a 3.44% rise, followed by Tata Motors at 2.21%. Other gainers were Sun Pharma, HUL, Cipla, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd and Tata Steel, gaining up to 2.21%. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, Reliance Industries, TCS, Asian Paint and Dr. Reddy’s succumbed to profit-booking.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE FMCG index topped with a robust 2.23% rise, followed by metal 1.36%, healthcare 1.35%, consumer durables 1.15%, oil & gas 1.02%, auto 0.97%, bankex 0.92% and realty 0.72%. In keeping with the overall trend, the small-cap and mid indices rose 1% and 0.89%.

Most Asian and European markets rallied as investors awaited major economic data from China and the US amid overnight gains at Wall Street following reports that President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a big-spending public works plan.

In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.39%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.19%, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55%. European shares too were in the positive zone in their early deals, with Frankfurt’s DAX rising 1.29% and Paris CAC 40 up 0.73%. London’s FTSE was up 0.27%.