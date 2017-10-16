Gold prices up Rs185 on renewed buying, silver crosses Rs40,000 mark

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to end at Rs30,010 per 10 grams as against Rs29,825 previously in Mumbai. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices bounced Rs185 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai Monday following uptick in festive and wedding season demand from jewellers and retailers amid signs of a strong global trend.

Silver recaptured the Rs40,000 per kg mark by climbing Rs255 on increased offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) moved up by Rs185 to close at Rs29,860 per 10 grams from last Friday’s closing level of Rs29,675.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to end at Rs30,010 per 10 grams as against Rs29,825 previously. Silver (.999 fineness) climbed by Rs255 per kg to close at Rs40,110 as compared to Rs39,855 earlier.

Globally, a slightly firmer dollar weighed on gold, while ongoing tensions over Iran and North Korea and recent weak US economic data lifted bullion above the psychological $1,300 level. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,304.50 an ounce in early trade. Silver rose 0.1% to $17.37 an ounce after hitting $17.44, its highest since mid-September.