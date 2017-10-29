To ensure seamless KYC compliance, we will invest $500 million: Paytm’s Renu Satti

Renu Satti, CEO, Paytm Payments Bank.

Renu Satti has taken over from Shinjini Kumar as the chief executive officer of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. Prior to this, Satti was vice-president of business at Paytm, and has been with the company for over a decade in different roles. She spoke to Mint about the $500 million investment the company has put in to build the know-your-customer (KYC) network, and about other plans for the payments bank and e-wallet post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines on prepaid payment instruments. Edited excerpts:

Is opening savings account with Paytm Payments Bank still on a by-invitation basis only? How many savings bank accounts has the bank opened so far? When will these accounts become operational?

We have recently launched our savings account offering to our customers, primarily in the beta version. We are taking it step-by-step. Wallet is already there, which we have moved to our payments bank entity. We have almost 10 million customers who have shown interest in opening savings accounts with us. We will gradually start opening accounts for them soon. Let the number be good and I will share them. As a customer, as of now, you can open the account on your app. However, the accounts are yet to be 'opened'. If you are a KYC customer, you can initiate the process on the app itself.

Besides savings and e-wallet, what other products do you plan to offer your customers?

Other than the savings account and e-wallet, customers will be provided with wealth management products, fixed deposits, loans as well as mutual funds. All these products will be offered in partnership with other banks and various financial institutions in the coming months.

We are currently in talks with various banks and financial institutions for different products because as a payments banks, we want to offer all kinds of products—from savings account, current account, and fixed deposits to loans. In some cases, products will be directly offered from the Paytm Payments Bank, whereas for some products, there will be partnership. From an offering perspective, our customer will get everything like a universal bank. From a technology point of view, you can expect user-friendly innovation.

What are your thoughts on interoperability of different e-wallets? Will this have any impact in curtailing frauds in e-wallets?

We believe that the guidelines (by the Reserve Bank of India; see them here: http://bit.ly/2xovDJf) are good for the overall system. They make the ecosystem secure and safer. By doing KYC of every customer, you have all the details attached to the product she is using. We already have merchants; and there are customers who are using other wallets also. From that perspective, we see it as being good for the overall market. We will be able to get other customers and the same is the case for other wallet companies. It is a push to create a bigger market where all the wallet companies will come together. Due to the KYC process, you will know everything about your customer. It is a step towards ensuring that the financial ecosystem is safer.

Earlier, the KYC process had been done away with to make e-wallets more convenient and seamless to use. Now, with the KYC process, won’t it be an inconvenience for customers?

Not at all. KYC is a one-step process that customers have to complete. After that the customer will get all the benefits that she was getting earlier, whether it is seamless transfers, using wallet for any payment, offline transaction or person-to-person transaction. The one addition is that you have to do your KYC. But from an experience point for the customer, it is going to be the same.

Thanks to Aadhaar, the KYC process takes minutes to complete. We are doing 100% Aadhaar- and biometric-based KYC. Becoming a KYC-customer from being a non-KYC customer, it hardly take any time. And biometric Aadhaar is a full-KYC process.

However, for a biometric Aadhaar-based KYC, you still need a person to go to the customer to complete the process.

One, someone can go to the customer and do the process. Two, the customer can go to one of our KYC partners and then complete the process. To ensure that the KYC process is done seamlessly, we have decided to invest $500 million in this. We have 10,000 people already doing KYC for our customers. Since we have to convert all our customers to being KYC compliant, we are adding 10,000 more people. Now, 20,000 people on the street doing KYC are targeting to convert 500 million customers into KYC compliant customers. We are the largest payment company and now we want to be the largest KYC compliant company. From a product experience point, all customers will get the same benefits. We are now an e-wallet company as well as a bank. An e-wallet customer doesn't earn any interest on the money in his e-wallet. But with the bank, if a customer has a wallet and a bank account with us, he can immediately transfer money from a wallet to the bank account and earn interest. Also, he can use the money from the wallet wherever he wants to use it. If you look at the kind of benefit a customer is getting with these new guidelines and with the wallet and bank combination, he will start earning money, which didn't happen earlier.

For KYC, we have agency network, agency partners and now we are expanding it further. In all the 500-600 districts, we have people spread to do the KYC work.

If a customer already has a Paytm wallet and she gets her KYC done, is there an easy way to convert the e-wallet into a savings account with the payments bank?

For such a customer, it is just a one-click process. As a customer you have to go to our app and update it. Once updated, you will see a bank icon at the bottom. It will show you the steps to convert into a bank (account). If you are a non-KYC customer, the app will first ask you to do that. You can either request for an appointment and the agent will come to you, or you can choose to go to one of our partners at a nearby location. Once the KYC process is completed, you will be able to open a bank account with us within 5 minutes, unless there is some connectivity issue.

You are giving 4% interest rate on savings bank account. What about interest rate on other third-party products?

Considering that we will be offering some of the wealth products, customers will be able to earn more. Every product will have more technology-led innovation. Hence, with one or two clicks, customers will be able to earn 4-6% interest per annum with the wealth products.

Are there any discussions on how you are going to integrate unified payments interface (UPI) in terms of online fund transfer? Do you plan to roll out ATMs?

Right now we are in the final stage of testing, and it (UPI transactions) will be coming soon. Both wallet and bank customers will be able to use UPI once it is integrated. We are exploring options. There could be one option in which we have our own ATMs and recyclers. We are also exploring partnership options. But we haven't finalised. It could be a mix—some direct and some in partnership.