Infosys divests investment in ANSR Consulting for $1 million
New Delhi: Country’s second largest software services firm Infosys on Friday said it will divest its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total amount of $1 million.
“The company has, on December 28, 2017, signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc, for a total consideration of USD 1,000,000,” Infosys said in a BSE filing.
In July 2015, Infosys had announced acquisition of a minority stake in ANSR Consulting from its $500 million innovation fund. ANSR Consulting is a leading global in-house centre (GIC) strategy consulting and implementation firm, which helps global enterprises establish strategic service delivery and innovation capabilities.
ANSR Consulting, which has helped establish several GICs within India, creates joint ventures with companies such as those in the Fortune 500.
