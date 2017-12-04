PNB gets shareholders’ nod for Rs5,000 crore QIP or rights issue
Punjab National Bank (PNB) shareholders has approved raising of common equity Tier I capital of the bank by up to Rs5,000 crore through a QIP, ESOPs or rights issue
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) said on Monday that it has got shareholders’ approval for raising Rs5,000 crore either through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or rights issue.
The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders of the bank was held on Monday, PNB said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. The shareholders approved raising of common equity Tier I capital of the bank by up to Rs5,000 crore, including premium by way of follow-on public offer (FPO), QIP, rights issue or employees stock option plan or any other mode decided by the board, PNB said.
The bank has already appointed merchant bankers for the QIP and is expected to hit the market in the next few days.
