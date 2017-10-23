Small caps continue upward march, defying steep valuations

So far in 2017, domestic institutional investments in Indian equities were at Rs72,434.67 crore, while foreign institutional investors pumped in $4.82 billion (about Rs32,500 crore today). Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Small cap stocks have sharply outpaced benchmark indices this year as a bull market tempts many investors to try their luck with these companies despite their steep valuations and earnings downgrades.

Year to date, the BSE Small-cap index has jumped 41.8%, while the BSE Mid-cap index is up 33.6%, beating both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, which were up 21-24% during the period.

Analysts said that in a bull market, small caps tend to rise faster than large caps.

“In a typical bull market and expected economic recovery, it is historically proven that small caps tend to grow faster than large caps. Besides, domestic investors’ flow is tilted towards the small cap segment, compared with foreign institutional investor (FII) flows that largely prefer large caps, said Dhiraj Sachdev, vice-president and senior fund manager at HSBC Asset Management.

Gautam Duggad, head of research, institutional equities, at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, said strong capital inflows from domestic institutions is one of the factors responsible for the outperformance of mid and small cap stocks. “Typically, money from domestic institutions finds its way into mid and small cap stocks,” he said.

So far in 2017, domestic institutional investments in Indian equities were at Rs72,434.67 crore, while foreign institutional investors pumped in $4.82 billion (about Rs32,500 crore today).

Alongside, the share of small companies in overall market capitalization has increased.

At current levels, the BSE Small-cap index contributes 18.05% to India’s market cap, growing from 17.86% in March 2017 and 16.68% in March 2016.

In contrast, the share of the BSE Mid-cap index and the benchmark Sensex to India’s market cap is slipping.

At current levels, the BSE Mid-cap’s and the Sensex’s contribution to the total market cap stand at 13.81% and 40.91%, respectively, down from 14.62% and 41.29% at the end of fiscal 2017.

The increase in the small-cap stocks indicates that investors are shifting to riskier segments as smaller companies are more volatile than large caps.

According to Sachdev, in a broader market correction, small caps tend to fall steeper than large caps due to a higher beta or low floating stock. “Thus, higher volatility is a key concern in the small cap basket,” he added.

Small cap stocks are not cheap either.

According to Bloomberg data, at current levels, the BSE Small-cap index is trading at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 19.23, based on FY19 earnings, much higher than its three-year average PE ratio of 15.90.

BSE Mid-cap is the most expensive among peers, trading at 21.62 one-year forward PE, while that of the Sensex and the Nifty are 18.42 and 18, respectively.

“It is a vast ocean of universe of stocks, and it will be unwise to categorize all of them as being expensive or cheap. It is a case of evaluating individual companies. We find many small caps across NBFC (non-banking financial companies), agro chemicals and seeds, farm equipment, speciality chemicals, cement, print media, select consumer, mining, pipes and capital goods companies attractive in valuations, considering their growth prospects,” Sachdev added.

According to Pankaj Pandey, research head at ICICI Securities, the valuations of the Small-cap index appear rich, but growth expectations of a few companies in the segment are also high. No doubt, there could be some irrational exuberance in a few small cap stocks, but the risk-reward ratio in the segment is favourable. “In the small cap segment, it’s more about individual stocks than the entire index,” he said.

Smaller companies tend to go out of business or face stress more frequently than larger companies, and with constant earnings downgrades, investing in small cap stocks could be tricky for skittish investors.

However, according to Bloomberg data,one-year forward earnings per share (EPS) for BSE Small-cap index is slashed by 5.5% from the beginning of this fiscal and that for the following year is cut by 1.2%. However, one-year forward earnings estimates for the Sensex and the BSE Mid-cap index are reduced by 10.54% and 21.5%, respectively.

“The primary concern is lack of earnings recovery. While expectations are of strong recovery in second half of this fiscal, if it does not come through, there could be stagnation (time/price corrections) in these stocks,” added Duggad.

Top small-cap stocks which have gained sharply this year are Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (1,308%), HEG Ltd (up 734%), Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 556%), Graphite India Ltd (up 517%) and Venkys (India) Ltd (up 453%).