HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs24,000 crore

HDFC Bank will be raising nearly a third of the amount from its parent Housing Development and Finance Corp Ltd. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs24,000 crore through a combination of preferential allotment and qualified institutional placement (QIP), the lender said in a stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

The bank will be raising nearly a third of the amount from its parent Housing Development and Finance Corp Ltd. India’s most valuable lender will be raising up to Rs8,500 crore from HDFC.

“Board of directors of the bank, at their meeting held on 20 December, 2017 have approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs24,000 crore of which an amount up to a maximum of Rs8,500 crore shall be through a preferential issue to HDFC Ltd,” the notification stated. HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender hold 21.01% stake in the HDFC Bank and will be infusing funds in the bank to maintain its current shareholding.

The balance amount will be raising by the bank through “issuance of equity shares or depository receipts pursuant to a QIP/American Depository Receipt/ Global Depository Receipt (GDR) program,” the notification added.

The bank did not divulge plans on how it plans to use the funds. The lender will be convening an extra-ordinary general meeting to seek approval of shareholders for its fund raising program.