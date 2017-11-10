Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, L&T shares rise 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 90 points lower on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The NSE Nifty also fell over 25 points in the early trade. The Indian rupee traded lower and headed for its biggest weekly drop in seven weeks. The shares of L&T, ONGC and SBI rose, whereas shares of Tata Motors, Reliance and Asian Paints fell.

The government will issue consumer price and wholesale price based inflation data for October on 13 November and 14 November respectively. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, Consumer Price Index expected to be at 3.4% from 3.28% a month ago while Wholesale Price Index will be at 3.01% versus 2.6% a month ago. The government will also issue Index of Industrial Production data for September on 10 November and Bloomberg analysts expect that it will be at 3.8% from 4.3% a month ago. Here are the latest updates:

■ 10.43am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 4.92 points, or 0.01%, to 33,246.01, while the Nifty 50 fell 10.15 points, or 0.10%, to 10,298.80.

■ 10.40am: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd posted a better-than-expected 29% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at its formulations business in the US. Net profit after taxes and non-controlling interest was Rs781 crore ($120.22 million) in the second quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs606 crore a year earlier. Shares fell 2.90% to Rs766.30

■ 10.35am: Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1% to Rs890. The stock fell six out of seven trading sessions and declined 6.1% in this period. So far this year it gained 67%.

■ 10.30am: Axis Bank Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs534.65 ahead of its board meeting due later on today. The company on Wednesday said that its board will consider raising funds.

■ 10.04am: BSE Sensex traded lower by 51.79 points, or 0.16%, to 33,199.14, while the Nifty 50 fell 23.90 points, or 0.23%, to 10,285.05.

■ 10.00am: State Bank of India rose 0.7% to Rs 316 ahead of its earnings due today after 12pm. According to 13 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank may post a net profit of Rs 2759.30 crore.

■ 9.50am: Bank of India rose 2.2% to Rs 204.50 ahead of its September quarter earnings due later today. According to 7 Bloomberg analyst estiamtes, the bank may post a net profit of Rs98.93 crore.

■ 9.48am: L&T said its construction unit has received orders worth Rs4023 crore in across various business segments. Shares rose 1.27% to Rs1232.80.

■ 9.28am: BSE Sensex opened lower by 90.57 points, or 0.27%, to 33,160.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 25.20 points, or 0.24%, to 10,283.75.

■ 9.26am: Divi’s Laboratories Ltd rose 5.1% to Rs 1061 after the company said in a notice to BSE that the US food and drug regulator has completed evaluation of corrective action and it has closed out warning letter.

■ 9.23am: Just Dial Ltd rose 13% to Rs515 after news report said that Google is said in talks to acquire the company.

■ 9.20am: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 1.4% to Rs515 ahead of its earnings due later in the day. According to 2 Bloomberg analyst, the company may post a net profit of Rs2160.10 crore while net sales will be at Rs 59286.20 crore.

■ 9.16am: The rupee opened at 65.07 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.08 against the dollar, down 0.23% from its Thursday’s close of 64.94. For the week, it declined 0.8%, its biggest weekly drop since 22 September.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.938% compared to its previous close of 6.931%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading little changed as uncertainty about the progress of US tax cuts. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.28%, Japanese yen 0.08%, Thai baht 0.06%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%, China offshore 0.04%. However, South Korean won was down 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.04%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.494, up 0.05% from its previous close of 94.444.