Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Bharti Defence, Dalmia Bharat in news

Asian markets open higher in morning trade on Monday. Photo: Mint

Asian markets nudged higher in morning trade, tracking positive business outlook, reports Reuters. Over the weekend, US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,602 is up 0.2%.

Mahindra, Pallonji groups may bid for Bharati Defence

Mahindra Defence and Shapoorji Pallonji Group may independently bid for the troubled Bharati Defence and Infrastructure (formerly Bharati Shipyard) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code law, reports The Economic Times.

Dalmia Bharat submits binding bid for Murli Industries

Dalmia Bharat group has submitted a binding offer to acquire Nagpur-based Murli Industries Ltd, which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal, reports Mint.

Arvind to remain partner in Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein merger

Philip Van Heusen Corporation plans to consolidate its two Indian joint ventures running Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein operations, reports The Times of India. According to the report, the new entity will have Arvind as an equal partner.

Mahindra eyes US car market with South Korean subsidiary

Mahindra & Mahindra is eyeing the American car market with its South Korean subsidiary exploring possibilities in the sports utility vehicle segment, reports PTI.

Aurobindo Pharma is looking at inorganic growth opportunities

Aurobindo Pharma is looking at inorganic growth opportunities in Eastern Europe and other geographies for deeper market penetration and to secure newer technologies, reports PTI.

TCS sees Diligenta turnaround

TCS Ltd says it has seen a turnaround in fortunes of Diligenta, the UK business process subsidiary, with large wins in recent months and has begun offering its services to insurance companies in the US, reports Business Standard.