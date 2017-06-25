‘We have significantly reduced our exposure to real estate’

Pune-based Amit Narula, an information technology (IT) professional, was reasonably knowledgeable about financial management but didn’t quite have the time to get down to doing it. A highly stressful job that starts at 8 am and usually ends up late till 10 in the night left little time for him to pay attention to his family’s financial details. Idle money lying in his savings bank account, some in fixed deposits but without a purpose or financial goals, making sporadic and irregular investments in financial instruments and assets that tilted towards real estate were major financial problems that plagued Narula and his family; his wife Garima (41), son Dhruv (9) and a dependent mother. To make matters more complicated, Narula also managed his brother’s finances here as he lives abroad.

When Narula was introduced to Pune-based financial planner, Balvir Chawla, director, Finnovators, in early 2013, Chawla noticed the obvious gaps. And he started from the basics. Getting a good health insurance, Chawla assessed, was a priority. But Narula didn’t quite feel the need, at the time. “Chawla was insistent; he noticed that since I was in two minds in those years about changing my job and also since the IT sector was going through a tough time, my office cover could vanish overnight,” said Narula, who already had a Rs10 lakh family floater cover that his company provided. Additionally, Chawla put him on a Rs10 lakh cover that included his dependent mother as well. This eventually came in handy when, two years later, Narula’s mother underwent a cataract surgery. “The entire claim was handled so efficiently and it was cashless. That time, we truly realised the importance of a good health insurance cover”, says Narula.

The Narulas did not have a term cover either and Amit wasn’t too keen on taking a term insurance since he felt there were enough assets to cover the family in case of his untimely death. But Chawla insisted on him getting a term plan and ensured that he has a cover of Rs2 crore with a Rs50 lakh critical illness rider. Garima too was put on a life cover of Rs50 lakh with around Rs25 lakh critical illness rider.

When Chawla first met Narula, he realised that Narula was quite organised and had his financial records in place but made investments haphazardly. “He used to concentrate mostly on fixed deposits and public provident funds. Much of his money was lying idle in his savings account and not generating any returns. That’s an area that needed our attention,” said Chawla. He got Narula to invest in mutual funds to invest in systematic investment plans. Additionally, Chawla planned periodic meetings with Narula to show him progress of how his money was doing.

Getting Narula to be disciplined, though, was challenging, according to Narula’s own admission. “Sometimes, I wasn’t very disciplined. It was in my habit. So, I started SIPs but at times, I missed making my instalments as there wasn’t sufficient balance in my bank account,” he says. Chawla meanwhile kept nudging Narula to be disciplined and made him carry on, despite some SIP instalments being missed.

Their financial goals are their son’s future education and to buy a bigger car.

One area where there is still some debate between Narula and Chawla is on the former’s affiliation towards real estate. Narula has two flats; one in which he currently lives with his family and another—he co-owns with his brother—that is given on rent. The rental income is shared between the brothers. Narula wants to sell the second flat and buy a bigger one. “Chawla has been telling me to not put so much in real estate and that the second house is good enough. Let’s see; I haven’t made up my mind”, he adds.

Meanwhile, the habit of regular savings has had ripple effects. Narula says that his wife, Garima who is also an IT professional, has started to save and regularly invest. “She used to spend most of her income on shopping, eating out, movies and so on,” he says. With money getting invested into mutual funds now, “she now knows automatically the disposable income, and spends accordingly.” Garima, on her part, feels happy to have seen the difference.

As things stand today, the family’s real estate now is just 15% of the overall portfolio. Of the rest, 20% lies equity shares and 55% lies in mutual funds, both equity and debt.