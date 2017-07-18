Market Live: Sensex sheds 240 points, Nifty below 9,900, ITC plunges 13% on higher cess

Mumbai: Retreating from its record high level, the benchmark BSE Sensex shed 300 points on Tuesday amid a weak lead from other Asian markets. The wider NSE Nifty too backtracked from its all-time peak and dipped below the 9,900-level.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking at record levels by participants, a weak trend at other Asian markets amid concerns about Donald Trump’s economic agenda as he struggles to pass key health care legislation, hurt the trading sentiment here. Stocks led by FMCG, consumer durables, oil & gas and realty were major losers that dragged both the key indices down from their record highs.

Stocks of ITC suffered the most by falling over 13% after the GST Council Monday hiked cess on cigarettes. The index gained 54.03 points to close at an all-time high of 32,074.78 in Monday’s trade. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty fell by 123.90 points, or 1.24% to trade at 9,792.05. It had closed at a record high of 9,915.95 points in Monday’s session. However, gains in Bharti Airtel, TCS, Cipla, HUL, Infosys and Sun Pharma cushioned the fall. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs328.61 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

■ 10.15am: IT stocks trade higher. TCS rose 1.2%, Infosys Ltd 1.2%, Wipro Ltd 1%, HCL Technologies Ltd 1.3%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 0.5%.

■ 9.55am: ACC Ltd rose 2% to Rs 1784.90 after the company reported a jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June, beating analyst estimates.Net profit rose to Rs321.75 crore, a 32.7% increase from the year-earlier period, on a 20.5% rise in revenue to Rs3,958.6 crore.

■ 9.45am: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd rose 2% to Rs 1300.50 after the company said its standalone profit increased 26% to Rs23.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from Rs18.9 crore a year earlier, backed by the best same stores-level growth at the pizza chain in two years.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 238 points, or 0.74%, to 31,837, while the Nifty 50 falls 51 points, or 0.52%, to 9,865.

■ 9.20am: ITC Ltd on Tuesday fell 13% to Rs282.65 after most of the brokerage downgraded the stock and also cut its target price after government increased cess on cigarettes.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened and touched a high of 64.32 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.32 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Monday’s close of 64.36.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.456%, compared to its previous close of 6.464%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.42%, South Korean won 0.23%, China Offshore 0.13%, China renminbi 0.12%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Thai Baht 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.09%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.22%.

With inputs from PTI