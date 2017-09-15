Capacit’e Infraprojects IPO posts sees huge response, subscribed 182 times on Day 3

Capacit’e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs120 crore from anchor investors.

New Delhi: The initial share sale offering of construction firm Capacit’e Infraprojects was oversubscribed 182.12 times so far on the last day of bidding on Friday.

Capacit’e Infraprojects’ Rs400 crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 2,081,385,960 shares against the total issue size of 11,428,572 shares, data available with the NSE till 1700 hours showed.

Till Thursday, the IPO was oversubscribed 4.62 times.

Capacit’e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs120 crore from anchor investors. The price band has been fixed at Rs245-250 apiece. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.