HDFC to raise Rs2,000 crore via debentures
HDFC says the proceeds of the present issue, which opens on 28 August , would be utilised for financing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation
New Delhi: The country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise Rs2,000 crore by issuing debt securities on private placement basis.
The security—6.96% HDFC, 28 December 2018—will be in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures to be issued on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
“The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation,” it added.
The issue opens on 28 August and closes on the same day. HDFC stock closed 0.33% down at Rs1,767.15 on BSE on Thursday.
First Published: Thu, Aug 24 2017. 10 51 PM IST
