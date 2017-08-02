Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs ahead of RBI MPC meet today

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened at record high of 32,686.48 on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty50, too, rose to all time high of 10,137.85 points. The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The shares of NTPC, Hero MotoCorp and Lupin rose, whereas the shares of ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets.

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 32 points, or 0.10%, to 32,607, while the Nifty 50 rises 5 points, or 0.05%, to 10,120. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.30am: Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd fell 2.7% to Rs60.30 after the company reported a loss of Rs230.42 crore in June quarter against Rs134.50 crore a year ago.

■ 9.25am: Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 7% to Rs65.70 . The government will sell 3.70 crore equity shares in Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) at a floor price of Rs64.75 apiece through a two-day offer-for-sale (OFS) beginning Wednesday, with an option to issue a similar number of shares in case of over subscription.

■ 9.20am: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd rose 3.4% to Rs139.90 after the company said it has re-started its Ammonia-IV plant. Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 0.6% to Rs2,807.45 after the company reported 6.7% decline in its July month sales to 3.07 lakh units.

■ 9.18am: Marico Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs320.70 after the company reported an 11.9% decline year-on-year in net profit for the first quarter as wholesale, rural, and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) channels de-stocked in the weeks before implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on 1 July, affecting sales volumes.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.12 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.13 a dollar, down 0.06% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.19.

■ 9.10am: Lupin Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs1,032 after US drug regulator approved generic lidex ointment. Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 1.4% to Rs3,772 after the company reported 17% increase in its July sales to 6.23 lakhs units.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.445%, compared to its previous close of 6.442%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.31%, Taiwan dollar 0.23%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Japanese yen 0.17%, Thai Baht 0.13%, China renminbi 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04%.