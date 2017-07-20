Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 56 PM IST

HDFC to raise Rs3,500 crore through NCDs

HDFC proposes to raise Rs 3,500 crore through a private placement basis by issuing non-convertible debentures

The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing or re-financing the housing finance business requirement of HDFC. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd proposes to raise Rs 3,500 crore through a private placement basis by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to shore up long term resources.

The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing or re-financing the housing finance business requirement of the company, HDFC said in a regulatory filing with stock exchanges.

    The issue will open on Monday and close on the same day.

    “The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation,” it said. The bonds carrying coupon rate of 7.17% are set to mature in July 2019.

    HDFC said only the persons who are specifically addressed through a communication are eligible to apply for the debentures. No other persons can apply, it stated.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 05 53 PM IST
    Topics: HDFC fundraising NCDs non convertible debentures private placement

